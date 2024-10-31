Corey Perry News: Tallies in Thursday's win

Perry scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Perry has a goal and an assist over the last two contests. The 39-year-old winger remains in a fourth-line role, though that trio had a new look with call-ups Noah Philp and Drake Caggiula in the lineup Thursday. Perry has three points, 12 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and 12 PIM through 11 outings, so he's unlikely to offer much fantasy value at this stage of his career.