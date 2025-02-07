Corey Perry News: Tallies twice Friday

Perry scored two goals on three shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Perry had an even-strength goal in the first period and then struck on the power play in the second. The 39-year-old heads into the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off with five goals and an assist over his last nine outings. Perry is up to 12 goals, matching the total he's earned in each of the previous two campaigns, and he's added eight assists, 65 shots on net, 27 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 54 contests this season.