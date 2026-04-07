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Corey Perry News: Two-point effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Perry scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 6-2 loss to the Senators.

Perry beat Linus Ullmark high blocker at the mid-point of the third period to cut the deficit to 3-2. It was his first multi-point game since Jan. 31. Perry has five points (three goals, two assists) and 12 shots in his last eight games. The winger turns 41 in May in the middle of what he and the Bolts hope is a long playoff run. Perry has been chasing another Stanley Cup since 2005-06 when he won it with the Ducks.

Corey Perry
Tampa Bay Lightning
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