Corey Schueneman headshot

Corey Schueneman News: Promoted to NHL squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Schueneman was called up from AHL Springfield on Friday.

Schueneman will switch places with Leo Loof, who was sent back to the Thunderbirds in a corresponding move. The decision to add the 29-year-old Schueneman comes after Pierre-Olivier Joseph sustained a lower-body injury versus the Sabres on Thursday. If Joseph can't play during the Blues' upcoming back-to-back against Boston and Carolina on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Schueneman figures to be pressed into the lineup in a third-pairing role.

