Corey Schueneman News: Secures one-year extension

Schueneman agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract extension with St. Louis on Friday.

Schueneman has appeared in four NHL games for the Blues this season in which he registered four shots, seven blocks and one hit while averaging 14:03 of ice time. The 29-year-old blueliner was headed for unrestricted free agency this offseason but has instead tied himself to St. Louis for at least one more year.