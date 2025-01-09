Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Craig Smith headshot

Craig Smith Injury: Misses practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Smith missed practice Thursday due to a back injury, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Smith missed nine games a month ago with back woes and it could be a recurrence of that injury. Smith has six goals and 11 points in 30 games this season and should be considered questionable for Friday's tilt in Detroit. Should Smith be unable to go, look for Philipp Kurashev to draw back into the lineup.

Craig Smith
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now