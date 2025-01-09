Craig Smith Injury: Misses practice Thursday

Smith missed practice Thursday due to a back injury, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Smith missed nine games a month ago with back woes and it could be a recurrence of that injury. Smith has six goals and 11 points in 30 games this season and should be considered questionable for Friday's tilt in Detroit. Should Smith be unable to go, look for Philipp Kurashev to draw back into the lineup.