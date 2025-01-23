Fantasy Hockey
Craig Smith Injury: Placed on IR

Published on January 23, 2025

Smith (back) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.

Smith has already been out of action for the Hawks' last six games due to his back injury. With the decision to put the veteran winger on injured reserve, he almost certainly won't be in the lineup against the Lightning on Friday. In a corresponding move, Ethan Del Mastro was elevated from AHL Rockford and could be an option to face Tampa.

