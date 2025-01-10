Craig Smith Injury: Won't play against Wings

Smith (back) will not be in the lineup versus Detroit on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Smith previously missed eight games with a back injury and seems to be dealing with the same issue once again. When healthy, the veteran forward has offered decent offensive upside with 11 points in 30 outings, while chipping in 62 shots on net. With Smith on the shelf, Patrick Maroon looks set to return after being a healthy scratch the previous time out.