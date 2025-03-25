Craig Smith News: Garners assist Monday

Smith logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over Utah.

The helper was Smith's first point to go with 10 shots on net, 13 hits and six blocked shots over seven games with the Red Wings. The 35-year-old forward was dealt to Detroit from Chicago at the trade deadline. Smith has 17 points, 84 shots on net, 43 hits, 26 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 47 outings this season. He's a fourth-liner, so don't expect significant production.