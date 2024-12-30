Craig Smith News: Good to go Tuesday
Smith (back) will return to the lineup Tuesday against the Blues, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Smith was placed on injured reserve Dec. 20, retroactive to Dec. 12, but he'll make his return for the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field. The right-shot forward has missed eight consecutive games and nine of the past 10. Smith will more than likely serve in a fourth-line capacity Tuesday.
