Craig Smith News: Helpers in back-to-back games

Smith logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Smith briefly left the contest in the third period, but he was able to return, ending with 10:56 of ice time. The winger has two goals and two helpers over his last four outings. For the season, he's up to 15 points, 73 shots on net, 26 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 38 appearances in a fourth-line role. His limited usage leads to little fantasy value, so most managers can look elsewhere for a depth forward.