Craig Smith News: Lights lamp in Thursday's win

Smith scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Smith tallied midway through the second period on a short breakaway, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The winger found some success in late October, but this goal snapped a seven-game point drought. The 35-year-old is now at five tallies, two assists, 31 shots on net, 12 hits, 12 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 18 appearances. He's primarily been a fixture on the fourth line aside from a couple of healthy scratches early on.