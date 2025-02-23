Craig Smith News: Nets goal Saturday

Smith tallied a goal on five shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Smith lit the lamp early on in the second period for Chicago's lone goal of the night. The 35-year-old winger is up to eight goals, 13 points and 70 shots on net in 34 games this season. Smith has goals in back-to-back games dating back to Feb. 8 before the 4 Nations Face-Off break. He remains in a fourth-line role on the right wing for the Blackhawks.