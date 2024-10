Smith scored a goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Smith has three goals this season, all of which have come over his last three games. The 35-year-old winger continues to play in a fourth-line role when he's in the lineup, limiting his scoring potential. He's added 12 shots on net, six hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through six appearances.