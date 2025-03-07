Fantasy Hockey
Craig Smith headshot

Craig Smith News: Swapped in three-player deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Smith and netminder Petr Mrazek were traded to Detroit from Chicago on Friday in exchange for Joe Veleno.

Smith has put up decent numbers with the Hawks this season, tallying nine goals and seven helpers in 40 games. Gone are the days of the 35-year-old winger putting up 50-plus points a season but he should still be capable of reaching the 20-point threshold for the second straight year while filling a bottom-six role.

