Craig Smith headshot

Craig Smith News: Tallies in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Smith scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

The goal was Smith's first point in three games since he returned from a back injury. The 35-year-old winger has resumed playing on the Blackhawks' fourth line, so it's unlikely he'll find consistent offense moving forward. He has seven goals, five assists, 65 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 33 appearances this season.

