Cristiano DiGiacinto News: Suspended for Finland game
DiGiacinto was suspended for one game for an illegal hit to the head of Czechia's Martin Fehervary on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports Saturday.
DiGiacinto will sit out Saturday's game against Finland. He is playing in his second full campaign with HC Bolzano of Austria's ICEHL. He has eight goals and 11 assists through 41 games this campaign.
Free Agent
