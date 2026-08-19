Cruz Lucius News: Dealt Wednesday
Lucius has been acquired by Anaheim from Pittsburgh on Wednesday in exchange for future considerations.
Lucius had 15 goals and 46 points in 36 outings with Arizona State University as a senior in 2025-26. Carolina originally selected the 22-year-old with the No. 124 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He was then dealt to Pittsburgh on March 7, 2024, as part of the package to acquire Jake Guentzel. The Ducks are getting Lucius' negotiating rights, but he hasn't signed an entry-level contract yet.
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