Cruz Lucius News: Five-point burst in win
Lucius scored a goal and added four assists in Arizona State University's 6-3 win over the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Saturday.
Lucius had seven points over two games against Omaha this weekend, which could put him in contention for weekly honors. He's up to 15 goals and 45 points in 34 appearances. Lucius had just 10 points in 19 outings for ASU last year, so it's been a positive to see him bounce back in his senior season of NCAA play.
