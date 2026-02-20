Cruz Lucius News: Nets both goals in loss
Lucius scored twice in Arizona State University's 4-2 loss to the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Friday.
Lucius is up to 14 goals and 40 points in 33 appearances this season. It's the first time he's reached the 40-point mark in the NCAA. Lucius will likely be facing a decision about his future soon since ASU has had a rough campaign -- this is his senior season, and he could sign with the Penguins after the Sun Devils' schedule ends.
