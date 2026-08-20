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Cruz Lucius News: Secures two-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Lucius agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Anaheim on Thursday.

Lucius was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft but has seen his rights moved twice, including to the Penguins as part of the Jake Guentzel deal. At Arizona State this past season, the 22-year-old winger notched 15 goals and 31 assists in 36 contests. He figures to spend time developing in the minors before getting a true shot at an NHL gig.

Cruz Lucius
Anaheim Ducks
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