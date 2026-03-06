Curtis Douglas headshot

Curtis Douglas News: Grabbed off waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Douglas was snatched off waivers by the Canucks on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Douglas has appeared in just two of the Bolts' last 22 outings, in part due to a conditioning assignment in the minors. While the 26-year-old center has struggled to break into Tampa's lineup, he should have more opportunities to fill a bottom-six role with the Canucks.

Curtis Douglas
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Curtis Douglas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Curtis Douglas See More
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
NHL
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
Author Image
Michael Finewax
96 days ago
Prospects Analysis: Central Division
NHL
Prospects Analysis: Central Division
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 18, 2019