Curtis Douglas News: Nets first NHL goal

Douglas scored a goal, added five PIM and logged two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

This was his first NHL goal. Douglas has filled a part-time role for the Canucks since they claimed him off waivers from the Lightning on March 6. The 26-year-old Douglas went 11 contests without a point for his new team before scoring at 10:49 of the first period Sunday. Douglas is up to three points, 19 shots on net, 61 hits, 108 PIM and a minus-4 rating across 41 appearances in his first NHL campaign, mainly serving as a fourth-line enforcer.