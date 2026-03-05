Curtis Douglas headshot

Curtis Douglas News: Waived by team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Douglas was designated for waivers Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Douglas, assuming he clears, figures to head down to AHL Syracuse, where he spent six games while on a conditioning assignment. In 29 NHL games this year, the 25-year-old center has managed just two assists, 17 shots and 32 hits. The extra roster spot could help facilitate a deadline move for Tampa Bay.

Curtis Douglas
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Curtis Douglas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Curtis Douglas See More
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
NHL
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
Author Image
Michael Finewax
95 days ago
Prospects Analysis: Central Division
NHL
Prospects Analysis: Central Division
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 18, 2019