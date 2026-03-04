Curtis Lazar Injury: Expected to miss four weeks
Lazar (undisclosed) is slated to miss at least four weeks, according to head coach Kris Knoblach, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports Wednesday.
Based on his timeline, Lazar should not be expected back until early April, though it could certainly be longer. Prior to getting hurt, the 31-year-old center was mired in an 11-game pointless streak during which he recorded 20 hits, seven shots and eight PIM. With Lazar out, the Oilers could shift him to long-term injured reserve to free up some cap space.
