Curtis Lazar Injury: Lands on injured reserve
Lazar (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Oct. 27.
Lazar had already been ruled out indefinitely after undergoing a knee procedure at the end of October, so his move to injured reserve isn't particularly surprising. The Devils recalled Shane Bowers, Justin Dowling and Nolan Foote from AHL Utica on Monday, and they should help provide additional depth while Lazar is unavailable.
