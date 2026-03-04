Curtis Lazar Injury: Lands on LTIR

Lazar (undisclosed) was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Lazar was already ruled out for four weeks, so this move doesn't impact his return timeline. It does free up the cap space the Oilers needed to accommodate their acquisitions of Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach in Wednesday's trade with the Blackhawks. Lazar shouldn't be expected back until early April, and if his recovery stalls out, he may be held out until the playoffs.