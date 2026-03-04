Curtis Lazar headshot

Curtis Lazar Injury: Lands on LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 8:54pm

Lazar (undisclosed) was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Lazar was already ruled out for four weeks, so this move doesn't impact his return timeline. It does free up the cap space the Oilers needed to accommodate their acquisitions of Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach in Wednesday's trade with the Blackhawks. Lazar shouldn't be expected back until early April, and if his recovery stalls out, he may be held out until the playoffs.

Curtis Lazar
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Curtis Lazar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Curtis Lazar See More
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
153 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
156 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
359 days ago
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 23, 2024