Curtis Lazar headshot

Curtis Lazar Injury: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers, Lazar (knee) will not play in Columbus on Thursday, according to coach Sheldon Keefe.

Lazar missed 21 games with a knee injury suffered Oct. 27 versus Anaheim, and returned to action Tuesday for the first time in 22 games. He did not come out of the game healthy as the Devils will likely shut him down until after the Christmas break. Lazar has a goal and an assist in 13 games with the Devils this season.

Curtis Lazar
New Jersey Devils
