Curtis Lazar headshot

Curtis Lazar Injury: Set to miss at least one week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Lazar sustained an undisclosed injury Tuesday versus the Senators and will miss at least one week, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports.

Lazar logged three hits over 2:25 of ice time in the contest prior to his injury. He is stuck in an 11-game point drought and will have to wait to get healthy before he gets a chance to snap the skid. The Oilers will likely need to either make a call-up or a trade to fill out their lineup while Lazar is hurt.

Curtis Lazar
Edmonton Oilers
