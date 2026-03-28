Curtis Lazar headshot

Curtis Lazar News: Activated from LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Lazar (undisclosed) has been activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Anaheim on Saturday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Following an 11-game absence, Lazar will occupy a spot on the fourth line against the Ducks on Saturday. He has contributed three goals, five points, 24 shots on net and 77 hits in 38 appearances this season.

Curtis Lazar
Edmonton Oilers
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