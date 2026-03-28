Curtis Lazar News: Activated from LTIR
Lazar (undisclosed) has been activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Anaheim on Saturday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.
Following an 11-game absence, Lazar will occupy a spot on the fourth line against the Ducks on Saturday. He has contributed three goals, five points, 24 shots on net and 77 hits in 38 appearances this season.
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