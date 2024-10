Lazar logged an assist and six hits in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Lightning.

Lazar got on the scoresheet when he set up linemate Nathan Bastian's third-period tally. The 29-year-old Lazar looks to be cemented in a fourth-line role, and the bulk of his statistical production will come from hits. Through nine contests, he has a helper, six shots on net, 26 hits and four PIM while averaging 11:22 of ice time.