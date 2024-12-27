Curtis Lazar News: Healthy scratch Friday

Per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site, Lazar (knee) is available to play but he will not be in the lineup Friday, according to coach Sheldon Keefe.

Lazar could return to the lineup as early as Saturday in a return match with Carolina. The 29-year-old has missed 24 of the last 25 games with the injury and the Devils don't want him to play on back-to-back nights. Lazar has a goal and an assist with 37 hits across 13 appearances this season.