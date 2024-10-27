Curtis Lazar News: Leaves Sunday's game

Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports that Lazar (lower body) will miss some time after exiting Sunday's game versus the Ducks.

Lazar was not able to put any weight on his right left after a collision in the second period of Sunday's win. It's unclear how long Lazar will be out for, but an update will come after he is evaluated. The right-shot forward has produced two points through 12 outings this season. Nathan Bastian will be a candidate to replace Lazar in the lineup.