Curtis Lazar News: Tickles twine in overtime loss

Lazar scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Lazar has played in four of five contests since he returned from a stint on long-term injured reserve due to an undisclosed issue. The 31-year-old forward is up to six points, 28 shots on net, 96 hits and a minus-2 rating over 42 appearances this season. Lazar has been limited to fourth-line minutes when he plays, and that's unlikely to change late in the regular season.