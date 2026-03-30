Cutter Gauthier headshot

Cutter Gauthier Injury: Injured against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Gauthier will not return to Monday's home contest against the Maple Leafs due to an upper-body injury, per Eric Stephens of The Athletic.

Stephens noted that Gauthier was cross-checked in the first period, which forced the winger out of the game. The 22-year-old notched his team-leading 38th goal of the season prior to exiting. That marker came on the power play at 9:46 of the first period. The Ducks' next game is Wednesday in San Jose, so fantasy managers will want to keep tabs on Gauthier's status in the coming days.

Cutter Gauthier
Anaheim Ducks
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