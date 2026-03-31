Cutter Gauthier headshot

Cutter Gauthier Injury: Won't travel to San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Gauthier (upper body) will not travel with the Ducks to San Jose and will miss Wednesday's contest, per Emily Kaplan of ESPN.

Gauthier exited Monday's home clash against the Maple Leafs after being cross-checked in the first period. He ended up scoring in the contest before the hit and has 38 goals, 65 points and 271 shots on net across 73 games this season. The team is hopeful that the 22-year-old winger will return at some point during the Ducks' upcoming homestand. His first chance to come back to the lineup is Friday's game against the Blues.

Cutter Gauthier
Anaheim Ducks
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