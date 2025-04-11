Cutter Gauthier News: Achieves 20-goal rookie season

Gauthier scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Kings.

Gauthier continues to show excellent new chemistry with Leo Carlsson late in the season. This goal was Gauthier's fifth in the last three games, four of which have been set up by Carlsson. This tally got Gauthier to the 20-goal mark in 79 appearances, and he's added 23 assists, 183 shots on net, 67 hits, 47 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-9 rating. It took some time, but the 21-year-old is showing a lot of promise now as he looks to be a full-time top-six option for the Ducks going forward.