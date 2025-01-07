Cutter Gauthier News: Adds power-play helper

Gauthier notched a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Gauthier set up a Mason McTavish tally in the third period. The 20-year-old Gauthier has found modest success since the start of December with eight points (two on the power play) across his last 18 contests. For the season, the rookie winger is at five goals, 13 assists, six power-play points, 77 shots on net, 35 hits and an even plus-minus rating across 40 appearances.