Cutter Gauthier headshot

Cutter Gauthier News: Adds two more helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Gauthier notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Gauthier's known for his shooting, but he's showing off his playmaking with five helpers over his last two games. The 22-year-old winger set up goals by Beckett Sennecke and Olen Zellweger in this contest. Gauthier is up to four goals, eight assists, 37 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-1 rating over 11 contests this postseason. The intensity of the playoffs hasn't been too much for him, which is a good sign for his status as a core piece of the Ducks' lineup going forward.

Cutter Gauthier
Anaheim Ducks
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