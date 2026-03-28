Cutter Gauthier headshot

Cutter Gauthier News: Among NHL's top-10 snipers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Gauthier scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Edmonton.

Gauthier in on a modest two-game, two-point streak (one goal, one assist). The goal was his 37th of the season (72 games). That puts the young forward in a tie with Tage Thompson for ninth in the NHL. Gauthier's 64 points leads the Ducks this season.

Cutter Gauthier
Anaheim Ducks
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