Cutter Gauthier News: Back in lineup

Gauthier (upper body) is available for Sunday's home game against the Canucks, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Following a five-game absence, Gauthier will return to the lineup and skate on the third line with Jeffrey Viel and Mason McTavish. Gauthier was surging in the goal-scoring department prior to getting injured, generating 13 goals over 18 games since the Olympic break. The 22-year-old has three games to attempt to reach the 40-goal mark for the first time in his young career -- he's currently sitting at 38.