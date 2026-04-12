Cutter Gauthier headshot

Cutter Gauthier News: Back in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Gauthier (upper body) is available for Sunday's home game against the Canucks, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Following a five-game absence, Gauthier will return to the lineup and skate on the third line with Jeffrey Viel and Mason McTavish. Gauthier was surging in the goal-scoring department prior to getting injured, generating 13 goals over 18 games since the Olympic break. The 22-year-old has three games to attempt to reach the 40-goal mark for the first time in his young career -- he's currently sitting at 38.

Cutter Gauthier
Anaheim Ducks
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