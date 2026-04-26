Cutter Gauthier headshot

Cutter Gauthier News: Buries power-play tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Gauthier scored a power-play goal on five shots and added four hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Gauthier tallied at 7:36 of the second period to get the Ducks on the board. He's picked up three goals, 14 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-1 rating over four contests in this first-round series against the Oilers. Gauthier started the series in the middle six but is now in a top-line role, as he's shown early on that he can handle the intensity of playoff action.

Cutter Gauthier
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cutter Gauthier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cutter Gauthier See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, April 24
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, April 24
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
Biggest Surprises and Disappointments of the NHL Season
NHL
Biggest Surprises and Disappointments of the NHL Season
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
7 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire Heroes from 2025-26 Season
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire Heroes from 2025-26 Season
Author Image
Corey Abbott
10 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
12 days ago