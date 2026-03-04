Cutter Gauthier News: Crosses 30-goal mark

Gauthier scored twice on four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Gauthier reached the 30-goal mark with a power-play tally in the first period, and he added another goal before the intermission. He's been firing on all cylinders lately with eight goals on 29 shots over his last seven contests. For the season, he's at 31 goals, 55 points (14 on the power play), 231 shots on net, 49 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 60 appearances. Gauthier is a rising star and looks to be a key part of the Ducks' emerging core.