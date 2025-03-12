Cutter Gauthier News: Deals assist in Wednesday's loss

Gauthier provided an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Utah.

Gauthier continued his playmaking ways Wednesday, earning his seventh assist over the last six games when he helped out on an Alex Killorn tally. Through 65 appearances this season, Gauthier is up to 12 goals, 20 assists, 140 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-3 rating. The 21-year-old saw just 9:26 of ice time in this contest, his lowest total since Feb. 2, but that may have just been a product of a close game on the second half of a back-to-back.