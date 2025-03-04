Cutter Gauthier News: Distributes three assists in win

Gauthier notched three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Gauthier had gone 19 games without an assist, though he scored seven goals on 48 shots in that span, including five tallies over his last 10 outings. The 21-year-old turned to playmaking after being shuffled to a line with Mason McTavish (two goals) and Sam Colangelo (one goal, one assist), with the trio cashing in three times in a span of 4:59 in the first period. Gauthier is up to 12 goals, 16 helpers, 128 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 60 appearances. He's still working on putting it all together, but his recent play is encouraging.