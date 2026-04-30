Cutter Gauthier News: Early impact in Game 6 win
Gauthier scored a power-play goal on five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 6.
Gauthier has four goals and three helpers over six games this postseason, earning five of those seven points on the power play. The winger spent some time on the first line in this first-round series, but he was on the third line for Thursday's win. In addition to his offense, he's supplied. 21 shots on net, 22 hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating. The Ducks have had no trouble rolling three scoring lines, so Gauthier should be fine from just about anywhere in the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cutter Gauthier See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30Yesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 265 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, April 247 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Biggest Surprises and Disappointments of the NHL Season11 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Waiver Wire Heroes from 2025-26 Season14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cutter Gauthier See More