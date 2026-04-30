Cutter Gauthier News: Early impact in Game 6 win

Gauthier scored a power-play goal on five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 6.

Gauthier has four goals and three helpers over six games this postseason, earning five of those seven points on the power play. The winger spent some time on the first line in this first-round series, but he was on the third line for Thursday's win. In addition to his offense, he's supplied. 21 shots on net, 22 hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating. The Ducks have had no trouble rolling three scoring lines, so Gauthier should be fine from just about anywhere in the lineup.