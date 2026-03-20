Cutter Gauthier News: Fills empty cage
Gauthier scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.
Gauthier stretched the Ducks' lead to 3-1 with his tally. The 22-year-old winger has surged with 10 goals and two assists over 11 outings in March -- he's shooting 23.8 percent in that span. Overall, the breakout star is up to 36 goals, 62 points, 255 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-1 rating over 68 appearances. Gauthier has benefited from the Ducks' deep offense, as it has allowed him to remain productive even in the times, such as now, when he's in a third-line spot.
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