Cutter Gauthier headshot

Cutter Gauthier News: Garners assist Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Gauthier logged an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Gauthier set up a Jackson LaCombe tally in the second period. The 20-year-old Gauthier may be in line for a promotion to the top six if Trevor Zegras (lower body) misses time with the injury he suffered Wednesday. Gauthier hasn't found much consistency this season, but he has three goals and three helpers over his last nine outings. He's up to 11 points, 50 shots on net, 19 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 24 contests overall.

