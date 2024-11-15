Cutter Gauthier News: Lights lamp Friday

Gauthier scored a goal in Friday's 6-4 win over the Red Wings.

Gauthier put the Ducks ahead 4-3 in the third period as part of a four-goal frame for the team. It was the winger's first NHL tally, which could end up opening the floodgates. The 20-year-old has struggled to the point of getting demoted to the fourth line at even strength, though he's still in the power-play mix. Overall, Gauthier has a goal, five assists, 36 shots on net, 11 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances.