Cutter Gauthier News: Lights lamp in loss
Gauthier scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Gauthier has scored the Ducks' last three goals. The 22-year-old winger continues to put together an excellent sophomore campaign. He's up to 29 goals, 53 points, 227 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-3 rating over 59 appearances in a top-six role. Gauthier could push for the 70-point mark by the end of the campaign.
